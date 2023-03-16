PORT RICHEY — Her son Joel flew in for the occasion and her 2-year-old great-granddaughter checked in via Facetime as Mary Gaines, the oldest congregant of the Jewish Community Center in Port Richey, was feted during a Shabbat service/dinner/birthday party at the center March 3. Mary turned 105 on March 6.
Born in Toronto in 1918, Mary was one of five children. After experiencing the Great Depression and World War II, she moved to Detroit, married Bob Gartner, and became an American citizen. Widowed when Joel and his twin, Richard, were 11 years old, she supported herself and her children by sewing luxury upholstery for cars in what was then the thriving Motor City auto industry. She eventually remarried a neighbor, Al Gaines, and they settled in Florida after retirement. She currently lives in a cozy assisted-living apartment in Vitality Living in Hudson.
Gaines said she doesn’t have any secrets to living a long life. She wasn’t a health nut — “She grew up in the home of a kosher butcher,” said Gartner. “It was meat and potatoes” — but she turned green after her first, and last, cigarette, and enjoyed only the occasional cocktail.
She does, however, have thoughts on how to live a good life.
“You live the way you want to live, and let the other people live the way they want to live.”
And then, she said, there could be peace in the world.
