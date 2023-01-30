LAND O’LAKES — There’s a community being built in Land O’Lakes that will soon be home to families of fallen first responders and military members, as well as wounded veterans.
Let Us Do Good Village is a development by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services for first responders and military. In December, Danielle Thornton and her two children were the village’s first residents to be welcomed. More neighbors are expected to move in the next few months.
“It’s a big decision to move your family down there,” said Matthew Mahoney, executive vice president of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “Our foundation now, within 48 hours of losing a firefighter, is in touch with the family. It’s a little harder with military because information is delayed. The bigger we’ve gotten, the quicker we’re able to get in touch.”
Tunnel to Towers chief executive Frank Siller will talk with families after their losses and let them know that the foundation will take over their current mortgage. Once the paperwork goes through, it’s one less financial worry widows have to face. If they don’t own a home, the foundation offers to build or purchase a home for them in the United States. Each home in the Let Us Do Good Village will be mortgage-free for its residents.
“What’s unique about the village is not only are you getting this world-class amenity center and these brand new beautiful homes,” Mahoney said. “You’re going to live in a community of people who have been through the same experiences you’ve lived through, and that’s really important for their children, especially.
“Nine out of ten times they’ve lost their father in a violent way, and that causes a lot of trauma for kids,” Mahoney continued. “For them to be with other kids who’ve experienced that where it’s sort of normalized in a sense, they’re not alone in this. It’s what is drawing a lot of widows to this place.”
In the next two months, Mahoney anticipates the completion of two Smart Homes, and immediately after that, another six homes are expected to start construction. By the end of 2023, Mahoney hopes to see 24 new homes built in the village, plus the groundbreaking for its amenity center this summer.
Each home has customizable options for its families, allowing them to choose from the number of bedrooms they want to have to the color of cabinets, countertops and walls.
The Smart Homes are fully automated homes that are tailor-built to veterans’ disabilities. Some examples are having the ability to raise and lower kitchen cabinets and stoves, fully automated doors, windows, and shades, and oversized bathrooms.
“The entire concept is to structure a home that affords them the greatest mobility, to participate in everyday things with their family,” Mahoney said. “All homes have zero-entry access for the convenience of their neighbors.”
The entire amenity center will be ADA accessible, and the fitness center will include dedicated equipment for wounded warriors. In addition to being built as a hurricane shelter for its residents, the amenity center will offer a resort-styled pool with beach access, hot tub, play area, basketball court, common area, a 40-seat movie theater, business center, teen game room and art therapy room.
“Sometimes families just need a fresh start and be away from some of the memories they had,” Mahoney said. “We’ve been thinking about doing something like this village for a while. We noticed when we get families together at functions that they get talking and share resources and experiences. We realized we need to get them together more often and wouldn’t it be great if they could live in one place.”
Thanks to the Mertz Foundation, who donated the land the village is being built on, this dream of having a private resort-styled development is coming true.
Pasco County happened to be one of the best up-and-coming places to develop in. According to Mahoney, it’s ideally located outside of Tampa, and for so many of the military veterans that are injured, the VA in Tampa is an important spot for them. A lot of veterans and families have spent time at that hospital and are familiar with the services, as well as the Tampa Bay region.
“You’re walking into a community that really supports its military and first responders,” Mahoney said. “It was a no-brainer when we came down to look at it.”
To learn more about Tunnel to Towers, visit www.t2t.org.
