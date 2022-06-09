NEW PORT RICHEY — For the curious-minded, the city of New Port Richey is offering a nine-week program that will give residents an idea of local government’s inner workings.
The 2022 Fall Citizens Academy will take participants to various locations within the city in conjunction with what is being taught that week. The program introduces topics on Getting to Know Your City Council/Manager/Attorney/Clerk, Law Enforcement, Governmental Budgeting and Economic Development, Water & Wastewater Management, Fire Department and Emergency Management, Public Works and Utilities, Library, Planning and Land Use and Parks & Recreation.
Applications for the program are currently being accepted and will be open through August 1 or until space is filled. The class is limited to 30 people and it’s already filling up fast, according to New Port Richey City Clerk Judy Meyers. Classes are scheduled for each Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. beginning August 31. The first class, however, will run until 9 p.m.
A graduation ceremony will take place at the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.
“The inaugural academy went very well,” Meyers said. “I could not have asked for a better group of participants. They all were enthusiastic about each session, even including our visit to the Wastewater Treatment Facility. They all asked really thoughtful and engaging questions.”
The city is looking for interested residents who want to gain a deeper understanding of how local government works, meet government leaders and department heads, learn about government operations through direct exposure to experts in the field, understand how citizens can become engaged in public affairs, learn about opportunities for community-based partnerships and programs, serve as role models for others in our community interested in social change, foster an environment that contributes to the quality of life for all citizens, and help build a livable and sustainable community.
The idea for the Citizens Academy initially came about through a conversation between the City Manager Debbie Manns and the Deputy Mayor Mike Peters with the hope that by participating in the academy, the participants would like to take a more active role and volunteer on one of the city’s boards or committees. Manns created the topics for each class, and Meyers is the administrator of the academy responsible for assembling the curriculum for each session.
The overall goal as stated in the Citizens Academy logo is to get citizens to “Engage, Educate and Empower.” Meyers added, “To engage our residents through education on how their city operates so that they can be more empowered to be more active residents in our community by volunteering on one of the city’s boards or committees.”
Following the success of the inaugural Citizens Academy that launched in January, Meyers said the city has since seen two Academy graduates apply to serve on one of its boards and committees.
“I loved it, it was such a cool thing,” said Jennifer Reznick, Citizens Academy graduate. “I think anybody who has any interest in their community should take a class like that just to see how the inner workings go together.”
Reznick was very enthusiastic about the impact it made on her. She said she struggled to pick a favorite part of the program but remembered sitting in the city chamber at graduation looking around at all the now familiar faces from various city departments.
“Here we were at the very end, it roped all in together in this nice little box, and you could see how complex even things like city government really are and how much it takes to make that work,” Reznick said.
Frank Ferreri, another Citizens Academy graduate, added that his experience with the program was a great one. It even was one of the reasons that motivated him to run for city council earlier this year.
“It was so well-planned and organized,” Ferreri said. “There were so many things that I was aware of but didn’t really know the inner workings, and I came away with such a good feeling that the city is so well-run.”
To learn more about the 2022 Fall Citizens Academy and to apply, visit www.cityofnewportrichey.org/city-departments/city-clerk/citizens-academy.
