Yesterday, School Superintendent John Stratton recommended to the Hernando School Board to make the last day for mandatory face coverings to be June 18th, the last day of the school year.
The Board supported the change which would apply to all staff, students and visitors at all district and school sites. Additionally, the School Board fully supported the Superintendent's recommendation to allow voluntary face coverings at all 2021 commencement ceremonies.
This year, all graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors and with all available social distancing practices in place. High school principals will incorporate steps throughout the ceremony to ensure safe practices are observed.
Face coverings will remain voluntary for summer school, school-hosted summer camps and activities, as well as for the 2021-2022 school year.
