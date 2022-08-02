Pasco Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 916 recently participated in the Florida Association of Police Explorers state competition in Lake Mary.
The post placed fifth overall out of 24 programs, with several top five placements in competition categories. Explorers participated in mock call-for-service scenarios, and were evaluated on various elements including: communication skills, officer safety protocols, interview techniques, state statute knowledge, legal guidelines, building clearing techniques and scene control. Post 916 was recognized in the following categories:
First place – Color Guard
Second place – Traffic Stop
Third place – Drill Team
Fourth place – Crisis Intervention
Fifth place – In-Progress
Explorers Post 916’s purpose is to provide a program for teenagers and young adults to build important life skills while providing volunteer opportunities and camaraderie. A variety of training is included, and there are opportunities to partake in specialty teams, such as the state competition team.
In addition to the chance to compete at the state and national level, Explorers can also participate in ride-alongs with PSO deputies, discover the operations of units across PSO, volunteer within their communities and more. This May, PSO Explorer Post 916 also hosted the FAPE delegates’ conference, uniting Explorer Posts from across Florida in a joint training session.
Explorer Post 916 welcomes young adults ages 14-21 to benefit from the skills taught, the camaraderie of like-minded peers and the opportunity to give back to your community while gaining volunteer hours. Explorers meet every Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. at the Safety Town complex, 15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills. For more information, visit PascoExplorers.PascoSheriff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.