The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 916 was busy during June, taking part in two competitions recently and earning a state championship.
The post competed in the 2023 Florida Association of Police Explorers State Competition recently. Throughout the week, Explorers competed in events such as color guard, drill team, 9mm pistol shooting and scenario-based categories.
The team responded to scenarios that imitated real-life calls-for-service and were evaluated by judges on areas such as officer safety, communication skills, teamwork, tactics and decision making, knowledge of legal guidelines and state statutes, general law enforcement procedures and uniform appearance. The scenario categories included crime scene investigation, traffic stop, officer needs assistance, crisis intervention, in-progress, search and arrest and a tie-breaker.
Explorer Post 916 placed first overall out of 27 programs, with additional awards in:
- First place: Search and Arrest
- First place: In-Progress
- First place: Drill Team
- Second place: Traffic Stop
- Second place: Tie-Breaker
- Second place: Officer Needs Assistance
- Second place: Color Guard
Explorer Post 916’s State Team members are Capt. Alex Carlisle, Lt. Alex Morbach, Sgt. Jeremiah Stewart and Cpl. Jaeden Friesen.
Earlier in the month at a national-level competition, the state team went to Las Vegas to compete at ExCon, a national Explorer competition hosted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. They competed in scenarios involving a crime scene investigation, burglary in-progress, officer needs assistance, suspicious incident, active assailant, incident command system and unknown problem. With over 30 programs in attendance, Post 916’s team placed first in suspicious incident and second in the virtual pistol simulation.
