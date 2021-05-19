TARPON SPRINGS — When former commissioner Rea Sieber appeared before the Tarpon Springs Board of Commissioners in March pleading for the return of special events in town, City Manager Mark LeCouris and representatives of the local merchants’ association assured everyone that they had been working hard on a plan.
Soon after the March 23 meeting, Tarpon Springs Merchants Association leaders unveiled a plan to restart special events slowly and on a smaller scale, starting with the return of their popular Wine Walks. Also introduced was a monthly Second Saturday Fresh Market in the Mother Meres parking lot, both of which debuted on May 8, and didn’t require county approval for crowd control measures.
However, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all statewide emergency COVID restrictions in early May, which eliminated requirements like mandatory masks, single entry/exit points and temperature checks for patrons, the path was cleared for the return of special events on a full-scale and full-time basis. On May 11, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved five merchants’ association event applications, with an eye toward restoring all the major events the rest of the year, including the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
“We’re so thankful everything got approved, because we want the special events to restart,” Carol Rodriguez, the TSMA’s special events coordinator, said by phone after the meeting. “It’s been really frustrating for us this past year because we wanted to host events, but the pandemic and the county restrictions really made it difficult. But we are excited to have them back on the schedule and we’re looking forward to hosting the first First Friday of the year.”
The event will be held Friday, July 2.
In addition to the return of First Fridays, the popular street festival that stretches for several blocks of the downtown district, Rodriguez noted other events that should help draw crowds back to Pinellas County’s northernmost community. They include Athens By Night (June 12, Sept. 19); the Hippie Fest (Aug. 21); the Sponge Docks Arts and Crafts Show (Sept. 4-6, Oct. 23-24); and the Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival (Nov. 12, 13, 14).
Rodriguez also said the Merry Martini fundraiser would return in December. She noted they have three more Wine Walks planned in July, September and November that should draw more than the 300 tickets sold for the recent installment last week, but could still have a cap to keep the crowds manageable.
“We might up the tickets to 500, but still have a cap on it so it doesn’t get unmanageable for the merchants,” she said.
Rodriguez, who along with merchants’ association officials Reggie Gibson, Sherry Wendt and David Gauchman almost singlehandedly organize the events with help from many volunteers, said they could always use more help putting them together.
“The merchants association is always looking for volunteers,” she said, adding, “everyone always wants the events, but we need a lot of help to pull them off.”
Despite the added workload, she said they are all thrilled to be back at work following a year of being in limbo.
“We met with everyone we could, city officials and business owners, and did our due diligence to bring these events back,” Rodriguez said. “But we’ve been doing this for such a long time I think they know we know what we’re doing, and we’re glad to be doing it again.”
For her part Sieber, who took some heat for bringing the issue to the board’s attention, said she was happy for everyone that the special events are coming back to Tarpon.
“I’m excited to have special events starting up again,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Thanks to our City Manager, Mark LeCouris and the board of the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association for deciding to start the events back up! Our business owners and residents appreciate it.”
