Science-fiction author Jules Verne wrote fantastical tales of journeys to the center of the earth and the bottom of the sea. An organization made up of research divers who conduct cave explorations of the Weeki Wachee Springs live Verne’s fictions.
The Karst Underwater Research group, KUR, takes the risk of exploring the complex network of underwater caves beneath the famous Weeki Wachee attraction, but the group is inviting the public to join them on their next expedition, Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the attraction’s underwater mermaid theater.
It will be a virtual tour of the vast system of caves, passages and an underground “room big enough to fly a 747 jumbo jet through,” said Brett Hemphill, diver and KUR director. Tickets are $25 via a link at the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/karstunderwater.
The presentation, which will include HD videos, pictures and tales of KUR’s mapping project of the extensive the underwater labyrinth beneath the springhead, where Weeki Wachee mermaids perform their shows. The event is a fundraiser to help preserve the Weeki Wachee River and raise awareness of the importance of preserving it. It’s co-sponsored by the Friends of the Weeki Wachee group and Weeki Wachee State Park.
Titled “The River Continues,” the thrust is to impress upon those attending just how wondrous the elaborate underground system known as the Twin Dees is, with its 30,000 feet of passages that extend south and east of the attraction, even passing under U.S. 19 in multiple places.
A highlight of the evening will be a team of divers using cave exploration equipment and doing an underwater photo shoot spectators can watch through the glass of the submerged theater. Following the presentation, guests will move to the Coral Room for an after-show meet and greet with KUR team members. There will be more photos and equipment on display and appetizers and beverages will be served.
Hemphill said his team is focused now on returning to exploration in the fall to begin a project of capturing 3-D video of the cave system that will be used in a documentary film. He said their entry point into the underground system is not the main spring at the attraction, but the Twin Dees or Little Spring, a small oval spring opening in woods southwest of the park.
Hemphill said his first dives into the cave system were in the 1990s, but the technology at the time permitted him and fellow divers to explore only so far. It was later that he and fellow divers discovered the full extent of the system.
Hemphill said he was amazed at what was found, especially the massive underwater room dubbed Middle Earth.
“Eventually we had the tech and we found out how massive it was,” Hemphill said of the network of passages up to 420 feet deep. “I was totally amazed and in awe of what we saw.”
Hemphill said divers who have been inside the cave system can tell people about it, but until they see the images, it can’t be fully appreciated, which is why KUR is working on the 3-D video experience project.
“You tell people about it and they say, ‘hum, OK,’ like you are exaggerating or something, but when they actually see it, they realize you weren’t kidding,” he said.
At “The River Continues” on Saturday, they’ll see it, he added.
