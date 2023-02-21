Ethics complaint against Tarpon Springs commissioner ends with no hearing

When Tarpon Springs City Commissioner Jacob Karr used his city email account last year to dispute charges from a home restoration company on behalf of a resident, he said he thought he was doing the right thing.
“If I don’t stick up for citizens, I don’t know who would be doing it,” Karr said in an interview Feb. 14.
But after the company accused him of defamation and questioned his use of government resources in a private contract dispute unrelated to city business, Karr’s city commission colleagues filed a complaint against him with the Florida Commission on Ethics.
According to a statement on Feb. 1, the ethics commission found probable cause that Karr misused his position and official resources by involving himself in the billing dispute. However, it declined to take further action on the matter.
Probable cause is not a determination that a violation occurred, and the board would have to hold a hearing to determine whether the law was broken, chief administrator Lynn Blais confirmed.
In its order, the ethics commission said it considered “the totality of the facts involved” and decided not to hold a hearing since the city commission had already reprimanded and sanctioned Karr.
Karr opted not to request a hearing, saying he already spent $3,100 on attorney’s fees for an ordeal he considers “a clear political attack against me” by his commission colleagues.
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis arranged an agenda item to discuss the issue at a June meeting after the home restoration company pushed back on Karr’s use of his city email to ask for a $34,000 refund for the resident over disputed work. The company alerted Tarpon Springs officials by emailing the then-city attorney.
In addition to lodging the ethics complaint and reprimanding Karr, his fellow commissioners removed him from intergovernmental boards and called for his resignation. Commissioner Mike Eisner called the issue “a complete embarrassment” as each official took turns scolding Karr.
Karr was part of the commission majority in 2021 that voted to approve a controversial apartment complex proposed along the Anclote River and fronting on U.S. 19. Then the March 2022 election brought three new officials into office who joined Vatikiotis in their opposition of the project, leaving Karr in the minority on a volatile issue.
Karr had endorsed the opponents of all four of his now-colleagues in that election.
Vatikiotis said his motive for raising the issue was government transparency and policy, not politics.
Karr will leave office due to term limits in April, and CPA John Koulianos will succeed him after running unopposed.
At a meeting Feb. 14, Eisner asked if Karr would apologize to residents for his behavior given the outcome of the case.
“Are you going to ask me to come back and say that I’m sorry for standing up for a citizen who was taken advantage of during a pandemic who had their house catch on fire?” Karr said. “I’m not going to say I’m sorry for that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.