entrepreneur nabs scholarship for gardening project

NEW PORT RICHEY — The Agency for Persons with Disabilities is making a difference for one young woman who has never held a paying job before.
In recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month, Katie Firmani was the recipient of the Denise Arnold Self-Advocate Memorial Scholarship on Oct. 18. Denise’s daughter, Christina Arnold Azcona, presented a check for $9,640 to the entrepreneur at Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind.
The scholarship is given in memory of Denise Arnold, a passionate advocate who worked with the Agency for Persons with Disabilities for 31 years. Arnold suddenly passed away in 2018, and everybody who knew her wanted to do something in honor of her service, said Melanie Etters of APD.
Firmani is the first to receive this scholarship, and will be working with Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind by creating a marketplace to sell fruits and vegetables. Her business, Beyond the Seeds, will be grown from the ground up. Firmani has been with Lighthouse since she was a teenager. She grew up on a farm and through her skills will mentor others on how to grow a garden.
Now in her 20s, Firmani has a developmental disability and visual impairment. As part of her application, she had to share a business plan, and what made Firmani stand out was her idea to grow a garden.
“Katie had a thorough plan, she had the support of the Lighthouse, and also, Denise was very much into gardening, so they thought her business was the perfect match to be the winner of the scholarship,” Etters said.
Stefanie Pontlitz, Pasco director for Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind, added, “We’re so happy to be a part of (Beyond the Seeds) and be able to help guide Katie through her first job. We’re excited to watch her grow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.