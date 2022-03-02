TARPON SPRINGS — There a new soda pop shop in Tarpon Springs, but it’s a far cry from the ones that were popular in the 1950s and ’60s.
Rebecca Giannulis was on a trip to Utah last summer when she visited a soda shop where people could create their own flavored soda drinks. She thought the concept was unique and something she had not seen in north Pinellas County. So, she set out to bring a soda shop to Tarpon Springs.
Sodaworks has 18 flavors of soda and more than 40 different flavored syrups. But those aren’t the only add-ins available. Customers can create their own specialty drinks by mixing in candy, whipped and coconut cream and ice cream.
Giannulis, 36, had previously worked as an interior designer. She based her ideas for the Sodaworks décor on a “Steampunk” theme, a style of design and fashion that combines historical elements with anachronistic technological features inspired by science fiction.
“At Sodaworks, you are the inventor of your own drinks,” Giannulis said. “Steampunk is this whole industrial, inventor situation, and it fits in well.”
There is a menu with several specialty drink ideas, including the Del Rio (Dr. Pepper, vanilla syrup and coconut cream) and the Blue Bayou (Sprite, Mountain Dew, Blue Powerade with passion fruit and lime syrup). Giannulis says the most popular flavors so far are the Honolulu (Sprite, lemonade, strawberry-mango syrup and coconut cream) and the Buttery Beer (root beer, butterscotch and vanilla cream flavor), similar to a popular beverage mentioned in the “Harry Potter” novels.
One of the best parts of the Sodaworks experience is the filtered water used in all products and the ice, according to Giannulis. “Our ice is the best ice you can get. It’s just good for crunching,” she said.
Although the shop has been open just since January, Giannulis says business has been brisk so far and really appeals to families looking for a fun, inexpensive outing.
“I wanted a place where a single mom could bring her kids, have a fun experience and not come a lot out of pocket,” she said. “So far, the community has been very supportive.”
In addition to the variety of soda concoctions available, Sodaworks also offers homemade lemonade and iced tea, available with a variety of flavorings for the adventurous. The shop also offers Boba Tea, a cold-served beverage that has a tea base, milk or fruit flavors, and edible tapioca “boba” pearls.
Giannulis said the Boba Tea has proven very popular and she has not seen it available in other stores in the Tarpon Springs area.
A variety of sweets are available at Sodaworks, including cookies, brownies, chocolate dipped pretzels and several different types of candy. There is also fresh popped corn available both plain and flavored.
Although Sodaworks is the first shop of its kind in the area, Giannulis would love to see the concept grow and to open other similar stores in the future.
Sodaworks is at 1992 S. Pinellas Ave., in Tarpon Springs. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and closed Sunday. For more information, visit www.thesodaworks.com or call 727-482-4110.
