BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Emergency Management, in conjunction with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, promotes hurricane preparedness 50 days ahead of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30, with the historical peak of the season beginning in September.
Hernando County residents should start their individual and family preparations now, said David M. DeCarlo, director of emergency management, adding that local businesses should also begin their preparations and share their emergency business plans with employees. His advice:
• Make a plan — Every household should have a disaster plan that is specific to the needs of everyone in their household, including children, pets, and seniors.
• Know your zone, know your home — It’s important for residents to know if their home is in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know for more information and to find your zone.
• Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts — Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all orders from local officials. Every household is encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers. Sign up for Alert Hernando by visiting www.AlertHernando.org
• Halfway full is halfway there — Residents and visitors are encouraged to keep their vehicle’s gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure they have enough fuel to evacuate tens of miles as soon as possible without worrying about long lines at gas stations and to avoid gas shortages prior to a storm. For Floridians with electric vehicles, it’s recommended that the battery be maintained between 50% to 80% capacity at all times, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle’s manual recommends. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/HalfwayFull for more information.
National Hurricane Preparedness Week starts April 30 and runs to May 6. Follow Hernando County Fire Rescue and Hernando County Government on social media and keep an eye out for different preparedness themes each day of the week.
Hernando County’s Division of Emergency Management Annual Hurricane and Safety Expo will be held on Saturday, June 3, at Challenger K-8 School, 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill. Admission and parking are free.
For more information visit www.HernandoCounty.us/EM or contact Hernando County Emergency Management at 352-754-4083
