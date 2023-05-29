Emancipation Proclamation reading at Chinsegut cheers people

Hernando County School Board Vice Chairman Susan Duval reads a part of the Emancipation Proclamation on May 20 at the Chinsegut Hill Memorial Site. Behind her, from left, are Rodney Kite-Powell, director of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center; Casey Thieryung, Brooksville City Council member; Natalie Kahler, executive director of Brooksville Main Street; Josandra Maner, assistant principal at Nature Coast Technical High School; Michael Jones of Pasco-Hernando State College; and Jeff Rogers, county administrator for Hernando County. Each person read a portion of the proclamation.