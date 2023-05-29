Emancipation Proclamation reading at Chinsegut cheers people

A reading of the Emancipation Proclamation can be both stirring and inspiring. The audience listens with awe to words written so long ago by one of America’s greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln, that set free a people in bondage and told the nation that no one can own another person.
It was limited in many ways and didn’t free all the slaves in all the states, but it captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people.
“And upon this act, sincerely believed to be an act of justice, warranted by the Constitution, upon military necessity, I invoke the considerate judgment of mankind, and the gracious favor of Almighty God.”
Read more about the Emancipation Proclamation at https://www.archives.gov/exhibits/featured-documents/emancipation-proclamation.
Hernando County School Board Vice Chairman Susan Duval reads a part of the Emancipation Proclamation on May 20 at the Chinsegut Hill Memorial Site. Behind her, from left, are Rodney Kite-Powell, director of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center; Casey Thieryung, Brooksville City Council member; Natalie Kahler, executive director of Brooksville Main Street; Josandra Maner, assistant principal at Nature Coast Technical High School; Michael Jones of Pasco-Hernando State College; and Jeff Rogers, county administrator for Hernando County. Each person read a portion of the proclamation.
