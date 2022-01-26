It appears to be from a Dominique Oppermann, with Hernando County’s logo in the body of the email. The subject of the email is “License Suspension Notice.”
Do not respond to or use the link in the email, as it is not from Hernando County. The county said it has reported this to the appropriate authorities and to Google for further action. The likely motive for this activity is to harvest login credentials.
If you have clicked the link and entered your email address and password to a Hernando County system or application using the link in the email, notify the county immediately so your password can be reset.
Contact the Building Division at (352) 754-4050 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.