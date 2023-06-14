NEW PORT RICHEY — The five first responder departments that serve New Port Richey — the city’s police and fire departments, Pasco County’s Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue, and the Florida Highway Patrol — will all be a little richer thanks to the New Port Richey Elks Lodge 2284.
On June 7, the Elks held “A Night for Heroes” gala at their lodge. Patrons paid $50 a head and up to $2,500 to enjoy an evening of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, schmoozing, raffles and entertainment by comedian Bill “DaBull” Oshe and the musical duo Dueling Pianos. Proceeds will be divided evenly among the nonprofit associations that represent members of those departments.
“We’re not earmarking the funds because the first responders are the ones who know what they need,” Jeff Seigel, the Elks member who chaired the event, told the Suncoast News. “It could be they need a fire hose. It could be they need stuffed animals, which first responders keep on hand for comfort in case of an accident or some incident that involves children.” Siegel said the Elks, a fraternal and charitable organization, has a long history of supporting veterans, but also wanted to do something for the numerous first responders who serve their city.
Michael Miller, a member of Ocala Elks 256, agreed.
“We have a great lodge in Ocala, but we came down (to New Port Richey) to support the first responders,” he said. He attended with his wife, Pat, and their friend, Kathy Roeveck. “We’re proud to honor first responders as well as veterans,” he said.
That sentiment was repeated by Scherei Hart, manager of community development for Gulfside Hospice, one of the event’s sponsors.
“We have our own veterans programs,” she said, but “It’s a privilege for us to be able to support first responders.”
Besides, said her tablemate Brett Kessel, executive assistant to the COO at Gulfside Healthcare Services as the crowd jumped to its collective feet to sing along with “God Bless the USA,” “It’s a wonderful event, really nice.”
Elks Lodge 2284 is at 7201 Congress St. in New Port Richey. To learn more, check out events or get involved, visit elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodgenumber=2284 or facebook.com/NewPortRicheyElksLodge2284/.
