NEW PORT RICHEY — Tickets are selling fast for holiday productions “Elf Jr.” and “The Nutcracker” at Richey Suncoast Theatre. These winter favorites will showcase the talent of local youth performers on stage for a limited time.
“Elf Jr.” tells the condensed story of the popular movie “Elf” starring Will Ferrell in musical form with youth from ages 8-15. Directed by Ryan Bintz, who was recently recognized as Pasco County’s Teacher of the Year, audiences will enjoy the humor and heartwarming story of an elf who is trying to fit in.
Tickets are still available for performances scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. VIP tickets are available at $40 that includes seating in the front two rows and a drink ticket, $25 orchestra seating, and $15 balcony.
The cast stars Jeffrey Walker as Buddy the Elf, Abby Bush as Michael’s mother, and Lana Greene as Jovie.
“I taught (Walker) when he was in fourth and fifth grade,” Bintz said, “and we reconnected through his mom and I as friends on Facebook. Now he’s in ninth grade. He was always in my musicals in elementary school. He played Harold Hill in the ‘Music Man’ and Rooster in ‘Annie.’ It’s been cool reconnecting with him now that he’s older.”
Bintz added that seeing Jeffrey grow up as an actor has been rewarding. Jeffrey could have a career in Broadway if he wanted to, Bintz said. As for the other lead, Lana, Bintz said that her voice was so striking during auditions, everyone clapped when she was done singing.
“When Lana sings her solo, that is going to be a show highlight,” Bintz said. “The other highlight is seeing Jeffrey play a character that is opposite his personality. Jeffrey is cool and suave, while Buddy is very crazy and silly.”
Following the weekend of “Elf Jr.” is the classical production of “The Nutcracker,” directed by Richey Suncoast Theatre’s own Executive Director Jillian Michaels, Lauren Blakeney, and Zinaida Khazanova.
The Nutcracker will be performed on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are available at $25 each.
The cast features Kayla Russo from the dance company Trinity as Clara, Michael Duvall from Center Stage Dance Academy as the Nutcracker and Aynsleigh Morehouse from the University of South Florida as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
This will be the first annual community “Nutcracker” performance by Richey Suncoast Theatre. Michaels said as a new director for the theater, she wanted to create traditions that would thrive for years to come.
“It’s always neat to see the conception come to life on stage,” Michaels said. “As an artist, to see all the places we want to build on as years continue — to make the costumes more elaborate, see that the dancers will get stronger and more confident, hopefully that means our audience will grow, too, as they make it a tradition. It’s always fun seeing the little girls as young ballerinas that aspire to be the big ballerinas and in a couple of years later see them come out for auditions.”
Previews of “The Nutcracker” will take place at the Sims Park Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m. Students will perform from the theatre’s Innovation Studio, “Nutcracker” and “Elf Jr.” productions, Longleaf Elementary School, Mullins Music, and Center Stage Dance Academy.
Richey Suncoast Theatre is located at 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. For ticket information, visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.