SPRING HILL – A Federal Express truck arrived at the Early Learning Coalition on July 27 and dropped off enough food to keep lots of poor kids fed through the end of summer.
Melinda Velez, communication and outreach manager for the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties Inc., said the food will benefit families whose children are enrolled in Vacation Pre-Kindergarten or school readiness programs.
She said 900 boxes of food were dropped off at the Spring Hill location on County Line Road, and the rest of the boxes were delivered to the YMCA on Mariner Boulevard and the Boys & Girls Club on Commercial Way.
Each meal box contains six each of breakfast items, meal items and snack items, Velez wrote in a press release.
“YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club will serve as a host place for distribution,” Velez said. “So all of the other child-care providers can go to Boys & Girls, or the YMCA.”
Volunteers are taking the other boxes to other providers, she said.
The coalition had received a grant of $60,000 to fund the food distribution in July, and had received $60,000 in December 2020 for the same purpose, Velez said.
The grants came from No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world, an ELC press release said. They have invested $3 million in grants focused on early childhood to help decrease food insecurity among children under the age of 6.
“The $120,000 was used to purchase food items during the summer break to ensure that children enrolled in our Hernando County programs do not go hungry,” Velez said. “We have now distributed a total of $120,000 in meals to local families in Hernando County with our two grants awards from No Kids Hungry.”
