As Easter hops its way around the corner, families looking for different ways to celebrate can find some local affordable activities throughout the weekend.
Land O’Lakes
An Easter Brunch at Tiki Cove will feature a hunt for Easter eggs, a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, and a variety of breakfast and lunch items. Brunch will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. Tickets must be purchased in advance and children under 4 years of age don’t require a ticket. Adult tickets cost $32 per individual and $13 per child (aged four to 10). Tiki Cove is located at 2700 Land O' Lakes Boulevard. To purchase tickets, search for Easter Brunch at Tiki Cove on Eventbrite.com.
New Port Richey
Gulf Harbors Civic Association and Gulf Harbors Beach Club will host a free children’s Easter egg hunt from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the club, 5345 Westshore Drive. The event will feature snacks, drinks, and the Easter Bunny. RSVP at www.gulfharbors.com or call 631-379-8522.
CREW Kids Ministries and First Assembly of God will offer an Amazing Race to Easter for children ages 3 to 10 years old. The race will feature an opportunity to stuff participants’ baskets with goodies and is a free event. Food trucks will be on site with treats for sale. The event is at 6310 Trouble Creek Road and will start at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.
Shady Hills
The Grand Concourse Railroad will feature a three-day event starting Friday, April 15 and ending Sunday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 11919 Alric Pottberg Road. Trains will take children to Easter egg hunt activities where they can try to find the golden egg for a special prize. Trains will leave the station every hour and children can ride the route an unlimited number of times, although they may only participate in the hunt once. The Easter Bunny and Mother Goose will be available for photo opportunities, and the event will also include food and drinks. The cost is $6 per child, and children under 12 months may come free. For information, call 727-639-7639.
A Glow-in-the-Dark Easter egg hunt and Easter dinner will be open to an older crowd, with tickets for adults at $18 for and $7 for children 13 years and younger. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Safety Town, 15362 Alric Pottberg Road. An Easter bag will be provided to participants, and dinner will be included. Proceeds raised will benefit the REConnections Education Center, a nonprofit organization.
