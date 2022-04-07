Easter events in Hernando County

If you’re looking for an Easter-based event, here is a list of happenings for the whole family. Don’t forget a basket to take home the eggs, though.
Saturday, April 16
- A Very HOPPY Egg Hunt && Spring Market, 10 a.m. 475 North Ave. W., Brooksville at Christ Lutheran Church. There will be an Easter Egg hunt and Vendors.
- The largest Easter Event in Hernando County is happening at Lead Foot City, 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. An outdoor family friendly event that will have Easter games, Easter Bunny photo ops, a car show, live music, swap meet vendors, food trucks, burnouts, drifting and all types of holiday themed activities. Visit Leadfootcity.com for more information.
- Easter Eggstravaganza at Spring Hill Baptist Church, 3140 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have THOUSANDS of eggs filled with prizes in age-based egg hunts. Plus, we have bounce houses, games, tasty food, and the good news of Jesus.
- Spring Fest, Great Life Church, 14494 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a HUGE Egg hunt for multiple age groups, food trucks and local vendors, butterfly encounter, trampoline jump, inflatables, rides, obstacle courses, face painting, family fun, a petting zoo, prizes, giveaways and more.
- First annual Easter egg hunt by Five South Market for ages 8 and under at 10:15. At 410 Broad St., Masaryktown. There will be an Easter egg hunt, free lunch for kids 8 and under from 10 a.m. to noon.
- Wild and Wacky Easter egg hunt at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Egg hunts are broken down by age. Bring a basket and swimsuit. Event included in price of admission.
- Easter Party by the Sensory Center Inc. from noon to 3 p.m. at 939 Candlelight Blvd., Brooksville. Go on an Easter egg hunt ! Color Easter eggs with friends! Play with sensory dough and enjoy Easter themed crafts at the sensory center
Sunday, April 17
- Airport Farmers and Flea Market, 17375 Spring Hill Drive, Brooksville. Market is having an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Free parking, free admission. There will be food vendors, live entertainment and a Tiki bar with more than 400 vendor booths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.