TARPON SPRINGS — In what was called a “bittersweet day” by East Lake Fire Rescue Commissioner Kevin Kenny, the department said farewell to three retiring members, including Chief Tom Jamison, and promoted a dozen more, including incoming Chief Jason Gennaro, during a change of command ceremony held at Calvary Church East Lake on June 28.
The two-hour ceremony was attended by dozens of friends, family, fire rescue personnel and officials from several neighboring departments as well as Sen. Ed. Hooper and Pinellas County Commission Chair Dave Eggers. They gathered to see Jamison step down following a 29-year career, including 26 years at ELFR and the past 10 as chief, and hand the reins of the award-winning special fire control district to Gennaro, a 29-year veteran who started his ELFR career in 1996.
The event also honored ELFR Assistant Chief George Bessler and Lt. Gary Hurlbut. Calvary head pastor Kennon Wiley began the program with a few heartfelt words about the retiring trio of firefighting veterans.
“Like so many in this room, I’ve been privileged to get to know and work alongside three very, very special people who will be retiring today,” Wiley said. “Time does not permit all that could be said about these three, and honestly, they wouldn’t want to hear it anyway, because that’s the heart of what these men embody. The truth is they are the textbook definition of leaders, and for true leaders, it’s never about them. It’s always about others.”
Wiley said though they express leadership in unique ways, “selfless service to others in our community is what the three of them live out every single day. A passion to never settle and to continually strive to bring out the best in others is not only what they do, it’s who they are.”
Both Hurlbut, an affable, 34-year fire and EMS vet who spent the past 17 years with ELFR, and Bessler, a well-liked former chief of the Seminole department who just completed a 40-year career, then spoke about the people and experiences they’ve encountered during their long careers.
Hurlbut spoke frankly about mental health and substance abuse issues that have long plagued first responders and were exacerbated by the pandemic.
“I’ve had some mental health issues and I want to talk a little bit about that,” he said, noting for decades firefighters were taught to “suck it up and deal with” the stresses and trauma they faced every day. He praised Jamison and Gennaro for enacting mental health programs at the department.
“My partner, Sean Duff, killed himself a few years ago, and I wish we had these programs in place. But we didn’t. But they’re in place (now). And they’re awesome.”
Bessler, in a funny and poignant 25-minute speech, noted he recently underwent brain surgery and admitted he “survived because I was surrounded by those who loved and supported me.” He thanked those close to him “who had the courage to speak out about my behavior before I was diagnosed with my brain tumor. And to be clear, I’m only talking about the behavior recently that was abnormal!”
The ceremony continued with the promotional pinning of the dozen ELFR members. Chief Jamison said a few words as he heads into a life of travel and enjoying the outdoors with his beloved wife, Pam.
“To my beautiful wife, Pam,” an emotional Jamison said. “Thank you. For your love, your patience and understanding for the times when I couldn’t be home due to the demands of the job. You have been with me for most of my fire career, and I would not be where I am today without you. I love you.”
He added he was grateful, humbled and “honored to have had the opportunity to serve as your fire chief for the past 10 years and to serve the citizens of East Lake and Pinellas County for the past 29 years. … I hope my efforts helped to advance our fire department in some small way. I leave the East Lake district in good hands, with a great team of dedicated men and women. That is my legacy. I will miss all of you, and some of you just might miss me. We’ll see.”
With that, Gennaro took the podium and said he’s looking forward to leading the department into the future. “From what Chief Jamison has built here in our fire district we will continue to improve, and we will provide better services in the future for everyone in the community and continue the work that Chief Jamison has laid down for us,” he said.
At that point, the three retirees exited the stage and walked through a “sea of blue” up an aisle flanked by fellow firefighters and first responders who greeted the men with hugs, handshakes, and backslaps.
As the group convened in the lobby for photos, stories, and refreshments, Jim Campbell, who retired from ELFR in 2016, spoke about the transition from Jamison to Gennaro.
“I worked with both of them for such a long time, and Chief Jamison was such a great guy to work with,” Campbell said, noting he also worked with Gennaro during his few years spent in Pasco County. “I’m proud to have worked for both men and I think it’s going to be a seamless transition for the department.”
