This weekend, take a moment to look around and appreciate the shining sun, the leafy greens on beautiful trees, and take in the fresh air.
The UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension will host a free Earth Day celebration on Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City. Guest speakers will lead discussions on composting, gardening, nutrition, water conservation, libraries, SMARTStart vendors, and more.
Following Friday’s event, Pasco County will celebrate Earth Day with a special public event Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crews Lake Wilderness Park, 16739 Crews Lake Drive, Spring Hill.
Organizations attending include Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, Dundee Farms, Florida Skunk Rescue and Keep Pasco Beautiful. This family-friendly event is designed to learn how to better care for the environment through pest control, hazardous waste collection, recycling, and more.
“Earth Day is important to me because we need to keep people aware of how they’re treating our planet and how to improve what they’re doing to make it a better place to live,” said Lottie Kelley, Keep Pasco Beautiful board president. “I love how the earth transforms every year. Here comes the sun in the spring with the flowers blooming and the butterflies and birds and bees.”
Kelley added that things people can do daily to improve the planet would be to reduce the use of single-use plastics, such as water bottles and straws, and prevent littering so it doesn’t get into local waterways.
Pasco Recycling will be giving away reusable metal straws that come with a cleaning tip. Kelley recommended keeping reusable straws in a pouch or resealable bag within your purse or pocket.
Keep Pasco Beautiful will give away tomato plants to the first 250 attendees. Kelley said after seeing the increased promotion of community gardens and growing your own food in New Port Richey, the organization thought it was a great starter plant to give away and encourage people to add to their own gardens.
Kelley’s tips for growing tomatoes includes keeping your tomatoes in partial sun because the Florida sun can be harsh if the plant is in direct sunlight for too long.
The event will also be a collection spot for household hazardous waste, electronics recycling, document shredding (three bag limit), and mercury disposal. Attendees can receive a $5 gift card when they bring their old thermostats and thermometers for disposal.
Pasco County’s Solid Waste Facility at 14606 Hays Road can collect household hazardous waste year-round.
“The chemicals in the batteries aren’t good because it’ll eventually leach into the ground,” Kelley said. “You definitely want to recycle batteries and all electronics, for that matter. Landfills are required to have a coating in it or a liner to keep stuff from getting in the ground, but that doesn’t always work.”
For more information on the events, visit bit.ly/PascoExtension and www.keeppascobeautiful.org.
