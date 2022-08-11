Brian E. Corley, Supervisor of Elections, said the early voting period for the 2022 Primary Election runs from Saturday, Aug. 13, through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the following 12 locations countywide:
- West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey
- Hudson Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson
- J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday
- Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa
- Land O' Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Pkwy., Land O' Lakes
- Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Blvd., Land O' Lakes
- New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel
- Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel
- Wesley Chapel District Park (NEW LOCATION), 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
- Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills
- East Pasco Government Center, 14236 Sixth St., Dade City
Early voting is no longer available at South Holiday Library and Advent Health Center Ice. Election Day Precincts/Polling Places may have changed due to Redistricting but you can vote at any early voting site. Visit PascoVotes.gov for wait times at all locations.
Voters must present photo and signature identification when early voting or vote a provisional ballot. To expedite voting, voters with address updates are encouraged to call the elections' office at 800-851-8754 or update their voter record online at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home before going to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.