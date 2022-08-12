Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson said early voting for the Aug. 23 primary will begin on Saturday, Aug. 13, and continue through Aug. 20.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following sites are for early voting only: 

  • South Brooksville Community Center, 601 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Brooksville
  • East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Brooksville
  • Spring Hill Branch Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
  • Supervisor of Elections Branch Office, Forest Oaks Government Center, 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill

Voters can drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at an early vote site during days and hours of operation. 