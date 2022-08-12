Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson said early voting for the Aug. 23 primary will begin on Saturday, Aug. 13, and continue through Aug. 20.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following sites are for early voting only:
- South Brooksville Community Center, 601 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Brooksville
- East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Brooksville
- Spring Hill Branch Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
- Supervisor of Elections Branch Office, Forest Oaks Government Center, 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill
Voters can drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at an early vote site during days and hours of operation.
