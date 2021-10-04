A Brooksville woman suffered minor injuries early Monday morning, Oct. 4, when her vehicle crashed into a Duke Energy power pole, disrupting power to 1,000 customers, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The trooper’s report said the vehicle, a pickup truck, was heading north on U.S. 41 north of County Road 484 (Mondon Hill Road) at about 1:10 a.m. when the 48-year-old driver lost control for unknown reasons.
The truck went onto the shoulder and crashed into the pole, then hit a tree before overturning and ending up in a ditch.
