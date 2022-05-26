NEW PORT RICHEY — Residents may already be seeing Duke Energy around town as it makes improvements and upgrades as part of its storm protection program.
In a presentation to the New Port Richey City Council, Duke Energy representatives explained the changes and benefits of its program to increase reliability, especially during storm situations. In 2019, the Florida Legislature passed a bill requiring investor-owned utilities like Duke Energy to offer some sort of storm protection. Duke Energy started the 10-year program last year and is coming to New Port Richey now, expecting to finish up sometime in 2023.
According to Dave Schlenker, senior public engagement manager for Duke Energy, the program is moving across regions throughout Florida, per substation. The Port Richey West Substation contains eight feeders along 70-plus miles that serve the cities of New Port Richey and Port Richey, approximately 17,000 customers.
Improvements to the feeders include equipping more than 30 miles of lines with self-healing technology — technology that in the case of outages switches off and reroutes power; upgrading nearly 300 transformers and 35 fuses; upgrading 700 poles to better withstand wind; and placing more than 15 miles of overhead electrical lines underground.
The benefits, he said, include grid strengthening that makes it more resistant to outages from severe weather, physical and cyberthreats. It also minimizes outage impacts and improves the ability to recover rapidly.
“My job is for each particular neighborhood, I will send out notices saying your house is being considered for underground, and then as we get the approvals for the neighborhood, we’ll go door to door every week, making sure this job can be built as designed,” Schlenker said.
Mayor Rob Marlowe endorsed the program, mentioning his neighborhood was approached in September 2021 and how he was excited to have underground power.
“Back in Hurricane Irma, we spent six days sweltering because somebody at the far end of our particular leg of power had a tree that came down and took out the powerline, his car, and I think part of his roof,” Marlowe said. “It was miserable week.
“I would encourage anyone that if you get a door hanger from Duke Energy saying they’re interested in doing some of this in your neighborhood, please get with them and do what you can to help it happen,” he continued. “It’ll make things a lot more reliable for everybody.”
Schlenker said that Duke Energy has gotten responses from people who didn’t want to participate in the program and responded that they work with people as much as they can. So far, he added, New Port Richey has given Duke Energy a good response to the program.
Schlenker is available to take questions regarding neighborhoods next for underground work. He can be reached by calling or texting 352-274-0261 or email David.schlenker@duke-energy.com.
