PORT RICHEY — John Dudte is leaving Port Richey and going back to work for the U.S. Department of State.
The city manager, who came on board in 2020, submitted his resignation May 15 and announced it publicly at the Port Richey City Council’s regular meeting May 23. His last day will be July 1.
Leaving was not an easy decision, he told the council.
“It was a pleasure to serve,” he said. “Port Richey has welcomed me and my family into this community, and that has truly been a good thing for us. We were torn making the decision to leave. We love it here. But there are a number of things that the State Department provides that we can’t get here.”
Dudte came to Port Richey from Chapman, Kansas, where he was city administrator since 2017. In his 30-plus years in public service, he was a paramedic/firefighter for the city of Newton, Kansas, a tenured professor and paramedic training program director with Hutchinson Community College, Witchita State University, The George Washington University, and the District of Columbia Fire/EMS Department. He held teaching and consulting assignments in Oman, the UAE, Jordan, India, Azerbaijan, Columbia, and Peru. He was a federal grant manager with the DC Primary Care Association and the District of Columbia Department of Health, and served as a senior public health adviser and diplomat for the State Department, with assignments in Iraq, Nigeria, and Mexico.
Upon leaving Port Richey, he will go to Washington, D.C. for training. He does not know where he will be assigned yet. He will be a foreign service officer, he told the Suncoast News in a phone interview, essentially doing the same kind of work he has done for Port Richey — managing what amounts to a city at an embassy or consulate complex.
Dudte told the council and the public that he will serve until July 1 “with the same gusto I have for the past nearly two and a half years.”
He is confident he served the city well.
When he came to Port Richey, he said, “I was given a couple of charges by council and for any city manager, doing what your boss tells you to do is important. And I think I've accomplished those.
“There were a couple of challenges that I had coming in. We were under an audit of our CRA, our Community Redevelopment Agency. That audit was concluded. Just this week, the state auditor general returned to do their 18-month performance review, to make sure that we are doing the things that they told us we need to do to improve. That was a very serious thing and we accomplished that. I’m pretty proud of that.
“We also were being reviewed by the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) for our stormwater-management processes. We just within the last month or so received the letter from the DEP saying we successfully completed all their mandates. (The council) also gave me a directive to review our water production, our water system and the billing processes, and we've made a lot of progress on that. My successor will continue to do that, but that was a significant need of the city and we made a lot of progress.
“The charge I gave my staff was, we are going to follow the rules. We're going to follow the law; we're going to follow the code. Everybody gets treated the same.
“I'm very satisfied with the way they have carried that out. I expect them to continue that. They're all good people. Chief Robinson has done a fantastic job leading the police department; he's brought uniformity, he's brought policy and structure. We’ve got a well-staffed fire department that does a great job. I had had some success bringing people in when I needed positions filled. Our finance director is top notch. We were able to bring in a grant writer. She'd worked with the county for years and years and joined our team, and I had a number of people who were in place when I got here, and they've done fantastic work.”
In fact, he said at the council meeting, “There are things that I got credit for, and it was actually them that did it.”
The City Council expects to appoint an interim city manager shortly and then begin a comprehensive search for someone to fill the position permanently.
