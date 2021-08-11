Salley, a member of one of Tarpon’s founding families, died suddenly on July 3
TARPON SPRINGS — Charles Dudley Salley, a member of one of Tarpon Springs’ founding families, died suddenly on July 3 at the age of 79.
Salley’s grandmother, Amelia Petzold Meres, or Mother Meres, was among one of the first families to settle in Tarpon Springs in the late 1800s, and Dudley Salley would go on to enjoy a highly decorated career as an Army veteran, Duke University graduate, economics professor, author, and former Tarpon Springs city commissioner. At the time of his passing, which came four days after he attended a pair of dedication ceremonies in town, Salley had been serving as president of the Tarpon Springs Area Historical Society, which was founded by his father, Col. Henry McGee Salley, more than 50 years ago, according to his obituary.
At the end of the July 13 Board of Commissioners meeting, Mayor Chris Alahouzos extended his sympathies to the family of the former commissioner. “My thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Alahouzos said.
Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis, who befriended Salley when the two worked at City Hall in the 1990s, said via email: “Dudley was an ardent defender of the city, and in that sense, we were kindred spirits. With his PhD in Economics, I learned a lot from Dudley and he kept me on my toes concerning the city's finances. In fact, Dudley would often ‘hold school’ at commission meetings in walking the city through the attempted sale of Helen Ellis Memorial Hospital. That issue took up a lot of the city's time in those days. Dudley was largely responsible for the hospital staying not-for-profit and allowing it to become the terrific facility we have today in the form of AdventHealth North Pinellas. … The city owes Dudley Salley and his family a great debt of gratitude for Tarpon Springs being what it is today.”
After living and working out of the state for several decades, Salley eventually returned to his hometown and had become a fixture at the historical society’s headquarters in the Historic Train Depot Museum every Saturday afternoon. Recently, Salley attended a pair of historic marker dedications, one recognizing Tarpon’s downtown district on June 2 and one at the refurbished Community Center on June 29.
During the downtown marker ceremony, Salley spoke at length about the history of Tarpon Springs and what makes Pinellas County’s oldest community so unique.
“Tarpon Springs is very unique,” Salley said after relating a few anecdotes to begin his speech. “Few remember that Florida was bypassed for economic development … and was a pristine wilderness as late as the 1870s. It was then discovered that Florida and the area around Tarpon Springs was a sportsman’s paradise, with very abundant fishing and hunting and these early adventurers, encouraged by the former governor of Arizona, Anson P.K. Safford, returned to their winter homes, making Tarpon Springs into a very wealthy winter resort.”
Salley, who said he was wearing a suit inspired by former Tarpon Mayor Fred Howard, then explained how his grandmother, a woman of “more modest means,” arrived in Tarpon by boat, “staked out a claim here and built a home and a garden here.” When Mother Meres died in 1923, Salley said she left the land to the city for a community garden, a generous endowment that endures to this day via the Garden Club. “We thank you for all these years that it has remained, and it’s still here, so we’re thrilled with that,” he said.
He went on to cite the city’s many famous artists, including George Innes Sr. and Jr., Christopher Still and Robert Stackhouse, the sponge diving industry his grandfather, Ernest Meres, helped jumpstart and the many organizations, officials and institutions who make up the dense fabric of Tarpon’s community.
“Tarpon is unique and welcoming,” Salley said, emphasizing the on in Tarpon. “And this plaque invites all to share in our great heritage. Thank you all for coming out here and celebrating our rich heritage by celebrating this plaque. And thank everybody who had a hand in it.”
A memorial service for Dudley Salley was scheduled for Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Cycadia Cemetery. (https://www.vinsonfuneralhome.net/obituary/Charles-Salley/sympathy). In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Tarpon Springs Area Historical Society, 160 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689.
