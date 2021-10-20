If your medicine cabinet has a lot of expired medications and you are worried about them falling into the wrong hands, you can drop them off safely on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The “DEA National Takeback” will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations in PascoCounty:
- Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, DistrictOneAdministrativeBuilding, 8700 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey
- Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, The Shops at Wiregrass, First Floor Parking Garage, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
- Zephyrhills Police Department, 6118 Eighth St., Zephyrhills
For more information, visit the website at DEATakeBack.com or call (352) 596-8000.
