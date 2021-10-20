If your medicine cabinet has a lot of expired medications and you are worried about them falling into the wrong hands, you can drop them off safely on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The “DEA National Takeback” will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations in Hernando County:
- Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 18900 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville
- Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, District 2 office, 7499 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill
- Oak Hill Hospital, 11375 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville
For more information, visit the website at DEATakeBack.com or call (352) 596-8000.
