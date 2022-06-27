A 36-year-old man who got lost while hiking received a little help from above, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, June 24, 10:25 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Brandy Drive and Olsen Road in Spring Hill in reference to a report of a lost citizen.
The caller told 911 dispatchers that he was hiking in the Weeki Wachee Preserve when he became disoriented. He said he had been in the woods since 6:30 a.m. and was unable to find his way out, and that he did not have any food or water.
Deputy W. Harsanyi, a certified pilot with the drone unit, soon arrived on the scene and was able to launch a drone in the area where the lost person was believed to be located.
The caller, who was still on the phone with 911, told dispatchers he could hear the propellers of the drone nearby.
The deputy then activated the drone’s speaker system and begin making announcements. The caller said he could hear the announcements. Deputies on the ground were eventually able to locate the caller about 2,200 feet into the woods. They guided the caller out of the woods and the caller refused medical treatment at the scene.
