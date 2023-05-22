A woman and her son who got lost in the Weeki Wachee Preserve received help from Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies on May 12.
At about 2:24 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. in Hernando Beach, in reference to a citizen assist.
According to 911 dispatchers, a mother and 17-year-old son called 911 after becoming lost while walking in the preserve. They told dispatchers they had little water and minimal cellphone battery power left.
Upon arrival, a deputy launched a drone in an attempt to locate them. After about 30 minutes, the deputy located the pair walking on a trail about 4,000 feet from where the deputy launched his drone. The deputy noted the mother and son were walking and did not appear to be in any distress.
The drone deputy immediately provided coordinates to other deputies in proximity to the mother and son. Deputies located the pair and transported them out of the preserve. Both individuals refused medical treatment.
