BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Tax Collector said its Driver License Department, located at the Westside Government Center at 7489 Forest Oaks Blvd. in Spring Hill, will be closed from Nov. 8 to 19 for scheduled maintenance. The Property Tax and Motor Vehicle departments will remain open during this time.
Driver License services will be available at the Tax Collector’s Brooksville office, 11319 Ponce de Leon Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact the Tax Collector’s Office at (352) 754-4180.
