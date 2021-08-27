NEW PORT RICHEY — A 48-year-old man sustained minor injuries after he crashed his vehicle into a wall at a branch of Wells Fargo Bank early Friday morning, Aug. 27.
According to the press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the New Port Richey man was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon south on Madison Street and approaching State Road 54 when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the SUV.
The vehicle entered the east shoulder of the roadway, the release said, and collided with a sign flag for a barber shop, then continued southeast through a grass field and over several bushes next to a parking lot before hitting the exterior wall of the bank at 6013 State Road 64.
FHP said the driver was taken to an area hospital for medical care. There was no word on his condition.
