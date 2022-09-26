BROOKSVILLE — From the halls of Hernando High School to the corridors of power, the late Dr. Paul E. Farmer worked to make life better for poor people.
Even before he arrived at Hernando High School, he was asking why things were as they were at Brooksville Middle School, one of his teachers said on Sept. 17.
To his family bursting with pride, he was “PJ.”
“This is so very personal for us,” said Jen Farmer, his younger sister. “Paul had so many accolades. When we listen to what he’s done, it still shocks us. I mean, this is ‘little PJ,’ our brother.
“When we think about what he did on the world stage, it’s phenomenal. We are in awe of everything that he accomplished.”
To the suffering poor, he was an advocate for them and the co-founder of Partners in Health, an international nonprofit that proclaims “Injustice Has a Cure” on its website (https://www.pih.org.). Farmer, with Thomas J. White, Todd McCormack, Ophelia Dahl and Jim Yong Kim, founded the organization in 1987.
Tracy Kidder’s book “Mountains Beyond Mountains” told the story of PIH. She wrote a story about him that was published in The New Yorker magazine in July 2000 (https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2000/07/10/the-good-doctor). The Rotary Club is selling copies of the book, with proceeds to go toward a scholarship in memory of Farmer so deserving students will have help in pursuing their education.
The details are being worked out, said Beth Martin Langford, to create a scholarship in 2023 called the “Dr. Paul Farmer Scholarship for Excellence.”
Teaching the next Dr. Farmers
A large crowd paid tribute to the renowned anthropologist, doctor, public health advocate and humanitarian. Members of Farmer’s class of 1978 joined some of his family members as well as classmates of the surrounding years as a plaque was unveiled naming the science building for the man who came from Brooksville to tell the rich, famous and elected why the poor deserved the same level of health care as the wealthy and well-connected.
He lived a life of faith, on his terms. He had faith in science, in penicillin and in countless other medications to cure what ailed humanity, said Ron Wheeles, a classmate, who also gave the invocation.
Wheeles said that Farmer once said, “I would go with science as long as service to the poor would go with it.”
News that Farmer died in his sleep on Feb. 21, 2022, at age 62 from “an acute cardiac event” stunned the world. He was in Butaro, Rwanda.
Before he was the famous Dr. Paul E. Farmer, he was just a boy, “PJ” to his parents and siblings, but with a difference.
His father was a teacher at Hernando High School, so he and his siblings had to be careful about their behavior. The thing was, there were six Farmer children graduating through the late 1970s and early 1980s. He graduated in 1978 and was class valedictorian.
James Farmer, 61, PJ’s younger brother, said the siblings had to step carefully at Hernando High. “My dad was a teacher there, so it was hard to get away with anything as a kid,” he said.
The school helped PJ become the man he was, James Farmer said.
“It is our hope that this building, its teachers and staff, will do the same for all the current and future students in their preparation for the next Dr. Paul Farmer to come from the halls of Hernando High School,” he said.
Katy Farmer, class of 1976 and Paul’s older sister, said he had many dedicated teachers and many dedicated friends, and that amid all his accolades the recognition he was getting at Hernando High School would mean more than any other.
“On behalf of my family, I would like to express a heartfelt ‘thank you’ from all of us, from our mother Ginny, who’s here today; our late father, Paul Sr., who taught at Hernando High School many years ago; Paul’s siblings here today, Jim, Jen and Peggy; and our brother Jeff, he’s doing another tribute to PJ elsewhere; Paul’s wife, Didi, and his children Katherine, Liz and Sebastian,” she said.
Jeff Farmer is a professional wrestler, Jen Farmer said.
Karen Gaffney, a classmate and 1978 student government president, shared anecdotes about a boy who was a friend to everyone, but loved to tweak the noses of those in charge.
“I had the pleasure of spending six years in school with Dr. Paul Edward Farmer,” she said, starting in junior high school. “It was obvious to every student and every teacher from that point forward that Paul was brilliant, creative, compassionate and totally lovable.”
One day, he developed an intriguing idea, Gaffney said. “In the seventh grade he got bored in biology class and decided to create a whole new language,” she said. “Then he proceeded to teach it to all of us, clearly so that our instructors would have no clue what we were talking about.”
Later in high school, when she and Farmer were working on a class project together, they decided to rearrange the Dewey Decimal System in the library card catalog — backwards.
“Who would have thought of that? Well, Dr. Paul Farmer thought of that. I simply aided and abetted,” she said, and added that she hoped the statute of limitations had expired.
Former teacher Barbara Manuel taught him music in junior high school, and said he had a wonderful voice and loved to be on the stage.
He told her one day that he wanted to be in the big chorus, but didn’t have a ride home. Manuel said she’d drive him home because she lived around the corner from the Farmer family.
“The conversations we had each day that I took him home from practice, I absolutely treasure. He not only was a young man in choir, but he was telling me what to do,” she said. “Oh, goodness, what a joy, what a treasure we all had.”
PJ’s mother, Ginny Farmer, sat at a table in the cafeteria after the unveiling and said Paul was happy when he was teaching.
“I’m the proud mother of Paul and five siblings, all of whom are brilliant,” she said.
“He always was very curious, and I think that enhanced his love of learning early on,” Ginny Farmer said. “He would have all of us, my husband and all of his five siblings, sit down.”
Jen added, “By force. It wasn’t by choice.”
Ginny said he made them learn. “He would have all these pictures of various reptiles up on the wall, and he’s telling us the Latin name,” she said.
Paul Farmer had moved to Rwanda and was building up the health infrastructure there, his mother said.
“His last days were spent at the university in Rwanda, teaching, because he was so happy doing what he loved,” she said. “That was a brand-new university, this was the first group of students to be receiving their white coats.”
Jen Farmer added, “He was very happy,” noting that the night before her brother died the doctors had thrown a party for him.
For the family, Hernando County is home, Jen Farmer said.
“Hernando is home for us. Though we’ve all left and traveled around the world to different places, Hernando High School and Brooksville were just very formative years for us. We have incredibly fond memories of all of our teachers and our experiences here at Hernando High School and at junior high. It just feels like this is real closer for us,” she said.
“Paul’s only been gone about six months; in some ways it doesn’t seem real, but this today, I feel that it helped us get real closure around it.”
Having a brother like Paul in the school meant the other Farmer siblings had a lot to live up to.
“The worst thing about having Paul as a brother is that he was literally a genius, so every Farmer kid that came after him, every teacher would always say, ‘I expect you to do as well as your brother did,’ and we’re like, ‘Well, I don’t know if we can meet that bar,’” she said.
She is a disaster responder with the American Red Cross. Most people in the family are humanitarians.
“I knew he would do great things, but it blows me away what he actually ended up accomplishing, even in his short life,” she said. “He was so young when he had his heart attack. The things that he did in his lifetime, people haven’t done in a hundred lifetimes.
“We are so proud of everything he’s done, and we miss him terribly.”
