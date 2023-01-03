DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin.
Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style, along Main Street in downtown Dunedin. The festival provides a showcase for original artwork — all handmade in America and selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s careful vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the event. The festival has become a hugely anticipated event during the past two decades, with travel arrangements booked in advance for those looking to stroll amidst life-size sculptures, spectacular paintings, one-of-a-kind jewels, photography, ceramics and more.
The show offers attendees the perfect opportunity to shop and stroll during Florida’s most beautiful weather, in Florida’s most pedestrian-friendly town. The event is pet-friendly and open to the public. Admission is free.
All artists are on site for the duration of the event. Attendees will find a vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media. More than 150 artists from 25 different states are scheduled to participate in this year’s two-day, outdoor festival.
Among this year’s participating artists is Charles Bahringer of Clearwater.
Bahringer is an American born, award-winning contemporary metals jewelry artisan. He was an architecture major at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, but he changed direction after he took just a few fine art jewelry classes.
“I went to college with the idea that I would become an architect but I wanted to take some jewelry making classes so I could make my own wedding rings if I ever got married someday,” Bahringer said. “I took a few classes and fell in love with it, so I eventually changed over to metalsmithing and jewelry design."
After college, Bahringer owned and operated his own custom fine jewelry store for 13 years before being introduced to contemporary metals by winning multiple international alternative metal jewelry competitions. Since that time, he has crafted in titanium, stainless steel and other contemporary/alternative metals along with silver and gold.
Bahringer has designed and developed products for companies such as Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Marc Ecko, Calvin Klein, Dockers, Tommy Bahama, NASCAR, and NFL. He designed the World Series of Poker winner bracelet.
Also taking part in this year’s festival is Kat Geesaman of St. Petersburg.
As a self-taught artist, Geesaman launched her painting career during her childhood in her hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania. Her passion for animals led her in pursuit of a degree in biology and veterinary medicine, but she continuing to paint as a favorite pastime. Her pursuit first led her to employment in Washington, D.C., at a local animal hospital and the Smithsonian Zoo, and later took her to St. Petersburg, where she currently resides.
Through a series of life-altering events, Geesaman made the transition from vet nurse to full-time artist, founding Ransom Studios in 2019.
Her travels, ties to animal medicine, and a life-long appreciation for the wonders of the natural world, serve as inspiration for the subjects of her work. With octopuses holding a particularly special place in her heart, increasingly high demand for paintings incorporating these cephalopods has made the octopus a staple in her portfolio.
True to her nature, Geesaman has combined her love for the animal world and passion to create, with an effort to draw awareness to conservation by incorporating the use of recycled materials into her works. Salvaged wood and retired surfboards remain among the most popular materials Geesaman has used as her canvas. She continues to experiment with various materials, to find new uses for salvaged goods.
Although her canvas takes many forms, the use of acrylic paint to portray her love of wildlife is consistent throughout her portfolio.
By expanding her portfolio to meet the needs of those in the field of biology, Geesaman hopes to become a vessel for public education, using her work to bring awareness of many of the conservational crises we face today.
The festival also will feature work by tailor and fiber artist Donna Harris of Casselberry.
“I apprenticed with an Italian master tailor beginning at the age of 19 and at the age of 24 he helped me open my first tailor shop,” Harris said. “I’ve had this shop (Thimble works) for 40 years now.”
Harris’ love of nature and the art of using plants to dye and eco-print natural fabrics led her to designing her own line of garments and accessories and home goods.
“Everything … is made one at a time, and is one of a kind, all hand tailored and finished as I was taught,” she said. “Because anything worth doing is worth doing right.”
About Howard Alan Events
Howard Alan Events, a Florida-based company, produces the nation's top juried art and craft shows. Established for over 35 years, the company has overseen art festivals in such cities as Sarasota and Fort Lauderdale.
For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.