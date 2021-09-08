NEW PORT RICHEY — Whether it’s time to update your closet, treat yourself to something nice, or get ready for date night, B Elegance Boutique has something in store for you.
Berline Love opened the boutique to a welcoming community in the downtown New Port Richey area on July 16. B Elegance Boutique is located at 5500 Main Street, Suite No. 107, next to Sammy’s Surf Shop and Main Street Bakery.
The boutique offers a variety of styles for men and women, and always keeps up with the latest trends. Love’s passion for clothes takes her traveling across the country to visit fashion shows in Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. She carries vendors from both the United States and Europe. Adult patrons of all ages will be delighted to find their next favorite clothing store when shopping here.
“As a young girl, my dream was always to open a boutique,” Love said. “I have another sister who owns a boutique in Wesley Chapel, and she inspired me to have my own. I’ve always liked fashion, I love clothing, and I spend all my money buying clothes! Why not have my own boutique?”
It’s evident that Love is passionate about her business. Love herself greets patrons with a smile while wearing something fashionable. Inside, shoppers can find tops and bottoms, dresses, workout clothes, hats, shoes, and accessories. Clothing is also offered in plus sizes.
Some of the latest trends Love said she sees in anticipation of the fall season is burnt orange being the new popular color, although right now Floridians are favoring colorful summer vibes. A trend to look out for, Love added, is checkers coming back in style.
“I try to carry a little bit of everything,” Love said. “I’ve heard from customers that my prices are very affordable.”
Looking to the future, Love said one of her many goals is to partner with local businesses to offer their products and she has an eye on expanding across Tampa.
B Elegance Boutique participates in a Fourth Friday event each month, where businesses display tables and chat with the public in the parking lot behind the shops.
The boutique is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. You can find the shop on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or online at https://beleganceshop.com.
