TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners had a relatively quiet meeting Nov. 2 compared with the recent marathon three-day session that included extensive discussion and public comment on the Anclote Harbor luxury apartment complex.
Nothing quite so controversial came before the commission, but in the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, the commission approved the 32nd annual Holiday Boat Parade on Dec. 3 at Craig Park. Boats will cast off from the Landing at 6:30 p.m. and arrive at Spring Bayou at approximately 8 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for the best boat decorations.
In approving the parade, the commission added protections for manatees at the request of Vice Mayor Jacob Karr, but low boat cruising speeds during the parade are not expected to endanger any manatees in the area.
Input sought into ARPA strategy
The commission also agreed to hold a public engagement meeting to get citizen input on how to spend $12 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds over the next four years. City staff has developed a list of eligible projects for use of the ARPA funding, but the list adds up to $28 million.
City Manager Mark LeCouris told the commission that citizen input on the use of ARPA money would be the “next step” in the process.
“The first thing to do is to get some citizen ideas, show them what staff has come up with and what the money can be used for,” LeCouris said.
A meeting date has yet to be set, but LeCouris said he would like to schedule a public meeting as soon as possible so that the city could prioritize which items should begin first and that construction could begin.
Staff recommendations for use of ARPA funds include:
• Septic to sewer, Bayshore Drive — $1 million
• Septic to sewer, Florida Avenue Phase 1 — $1.9 million
• Septic to sewer, Florida Avenue Phase 2 — up to $6 million
• MLK Boulevard South Spring intersection elevation and other upgrades — $600,000
• Mango Street roadway and stormwater upgrades, Phase 2 — $750,000
• Citywide seawall upgrades to address sea level rise — $10.5 million
• Stormwater Action Plan projects — $8.5 million.
In addition, the list includes $70,000 in funding for additional staff to maintain cybersecurity; $4 million for a new Cops & Kids Youth Center to support services provided to at-risk youths and their families in the community; and $100,000 for mental health treatment (PTSD) and crisis intervention for public safety employees.
In other news
• The commission approved a measure to increase funding to $30,000 to place historical marker signs around the city.
Several sites are under consideration for historical markers, including: Greektown; Old Tarpon Springs High School (City Hall); Safford House Old City Hall (Cultural Center); Train Depot Water Works Building; Old City Jail; and Anclote Key Lighthouse (at Sunset Beach).
• The commission also approved a measure to allow the use of plastic A-frame signs. The measure requires that the signs be used to advertise the property owner or lessee business on the property. The measure also states that no profanity or language that is “out of community standards” would be allowed.
The signs would be limited to “chalkboards, dry-erase boards or changeable face inserts that are professionally printed and integrated into the original design/construction of the sign. Paper, poster-board, cardboard, cloth, plastic, string, or any other material(s) may not be fastened, taped, glued, or otherwise affixed to any part of the A-Frame sign structure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.