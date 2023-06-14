Four juveniles engaged in a wee-hours game of “Ding, Dong, Ditch” ended up under arrest, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to the 2300 block of Landover Boulevard in Spring Hill on June 6 after a report of a burglary of an occupied dwelling. They spoke to the homeowner who said around 1:30 a.m. he heard someone knocking at his door. He looked outside where he observed four juveniles walking between houses.
The homeowner said about 30 minutes later, he heard loud banging coming from his front door, and found it had been forced open. The door frame was broken and there was damage consistent with the door being kicked in.
Additional deputies arrived and set up a perimeter. They quickly located one of the juveniles, a 17-year-old male. He advised deputies he would pay for whatever damage was caused by his friends to the victim’s door. The teen also provided deputies with the names of his friends, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old.
A sheriff’s K-9 tracked the three to the home of the first teenager on Timbercrest Road. They fled through backyards and jumped fences but were eventually apprehended.
All four suspects admitted to walking through the neighborhood playing “Ding, Dong, Ditch,” in which a person rings a doorbell then runs away before the person answers the door. The first teen apprehended said after he knocked on the victim’s door and ran, he heard someone else kick in the door.
The teen accused of kicking in the door was arrested on one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting an officer without violence and was transported to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala. Two were charged with resisting an officer without violence and released to the custody of their parents. The investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending further investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.