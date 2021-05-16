Florida Department of Health reported only 471 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Pasco County for the week of May 9-15, which continues a downward trend. Cases totaled 42,109 and the death toll increased to 768.
Last week, May 2-8, DOH reported 743 new cases and 22 deaths. For the week of April 25-May 1, 810 new cases and eight deaths were added to the county’s count. DOH reported 1,049 new cases and 16 deaths for the week of April 18-24.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,292,004 and 36,798 as of May 15. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 3:30 p.m. May 16, in the United States, cases totaled 32.93 million with 585,940 deaths. Globally, 162.57 million cases and 3.37 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 42,109 residents and 355 non-residents. More cases were in females, 22,312 (53%) to 19,335 in males. Gender was unknown in 107. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 42. Six percent were Black and 19% Hispanic.
As of May 15, 2,813 residents and 52 nonresidents have been hospitalized in Pasco due to COVID-19 since March 2020, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 19% capacity in staffed adult beds (278 of 1,435) on Sunday and 7% (10 of 135) in ICU beds.
According to daily testing information:
• 3.97% of 1,088 test results on May 15 were positive
• 4.79% of 1,313 on May 14
• 4.86% of 1,489 on May 13
• 4.12% of 1,628 on May 12
• 5.04% of 1,565 on May 11
• 5.79% of 1,382 on May 10
• 6.67% of 672 on May 9
• 5.63% of 1,374 on May 8
• 6.77% of 1,679 on May 7
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on May 15. New Port Richey had the most, 9,631, with 6,172 from Wesley Chapel, 5,828 from Land O’ Lakes, 4,353 from Zephyrhills, 3,504 from Port Richey, 3,460 from Hudson, 3,280 from Dade City, 2,584 from Holiday, 942 from Spring Hill, 889 from Trinity, 309 from San Antonio, 181 from Odessa, 163 from Lutz, 116 from Saint Leo, 48 from Bayonet Point, 43 from Lacoochee, 42 from Ridge Manor, 22 from Crystal Springs, 18 from Trilby, 17 from Shady Hills, 13 from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 67 listed as missing.
Since March 2020, 2,111 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 5% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of May 15, DOH had reported 768 COVID-19 related deaths in Pasco County.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero deaths in the age 25-34 group, 11 in the 35-44 age group, 22 in the 45-54 group, 78 in the 55-64 group (10%), 176 in 65-74 (23%), 269 in 75-84 (35%) and 211 in the age group 85 and up (28%).
At least, 228, or 2%, of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
Statewide, as of May 15, 16,449,470 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered with 2,023,060 receiving a first-dose only, 683,220 had completed the one-dose series and 6,871,595 had completed the two-shot series.
In Pasco, 215,716 doses have been administered including 43,054 receiving only one dose and 172,662 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 121,293 to 94,264 male with 118 unknown, and 158,051 were white, 7,005 were Black and 15,664 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,386,286 doses, followed by Broward with 908,676, Palm Beach with 699,727, Orange with 594,603 and Hillsborough with 592,122 doses.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,820,829 completing the series, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,529,001, 45-54 with 1,054,757, ages 75-84 with 1,033,236, 35-44 with 787,748, 25-34 with 594,226, 16-24 with 393,205 and ages 85 and older with 341,813.
DOH did not provide information for ages 12-15, which are now eligible for the vaccine.
In Pasco, 44,869 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 34,297 ages 55-64, 26,829 ages 75-84, 23,715 ages 45-54, 16,924 ages 35-44, 10,230 ages 25-34, 7,988 ages 85 and older and 7,810 ages 16-24.
Pinellas County
DOH reported 648 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Pinellas County from May 9-15, which was the fourth consecutive week that numbers have gone down. Cases totaled 80,529 and the death toll increased to 1,642.
DOH reported 809 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in Pinellas County from May 2-8, 988 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths from April 25-May 1, 1,162 new cases and 13 deaths from April 18-24 and 1,529 new cases and 13 deaths from April 11-17.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 78,553 residents and 1,976 non-residents. More cases were in females, 41,840 (53%), to 36,671 in males. Gender was unknown in 42. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 42. Thirteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 5,213 residents and 76 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19 as of May 15.
DOH reported that 3.56% of 1,844 test results on May 15 were positive, 3.42% of 2,994 on May 14, 2.02% of 4,018 on May 13, 2.80% of 4,308 on May 12, 2.70% of 3,489 on May 11, 5.23% of 1,811 on May 10, 4.70% of 1,297 on May 9 and 4.47% of 2,203 on May 8 were positive.
Two deaths had been reported in the 15-24 age group, six in the 25-34 age group, 22 in the 35-44 group (1%), 52 in 45-54 (3%), 139 in 55-64 (8%), 343 in 65-74 (21%), 472 in 75-84 (29%) and 606 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 907 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,079 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,021 deaths, or 9%.
In Pinellas, 451,114 vaccine doses have been administered, including 76,038 receiving only a first dose and 375,076 completing the one- or two-dose series.
For more information on how to get vaccinated in Pinellas, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.
