PASCO COUNTY - The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) is partnering with Nomi Health to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at the Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey.
Considering the increased positivity rate in Pasco County, DOH-Pasco determined that there is a need to reopen this no-cost testing site.
"Testing is a key strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Health Officer Mike Napier. "With increasing positive cases, symptomatic individuals need to get tested as soon as possible to avoid further exposures. DOH-Pasco has contracted with Nomi Health, a COVID-19 testing and vaccination provider, to offer testing in support of the higher demand for testing by local pharmacies and health care providers."
The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is located at 9409 US Highway 19 in Port Richey at the south end of the Gulfview Square Mall formerly occupied by Sears Auto Center.
Testing at this site will be available seven days a week, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Appointments are not required, but they are highly recommended to avoid wait times. To make an appointment visit https://mdc.nomihealth.com/signup/fl/PC.
Only individuals who are being tested should be in the vehicle, with the exception of parents, guardians or caregivers. People should be prepared to stay in their vehicles while awaiting testing; restroom facilities will not be available.
For more information on Nomi Health, go to https://nomihealth.com/.
COVID-19 testing is not available at the health department.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Local and commercial pharmacies, as well as our community health care providers (health centers, urgent cares, physicians, hospitals, etc.) continue to offer COVID-19 testing throughout Pasco County.
Individuals can find COVID-19 Testing Sites in Pasco County on the DOH-Pasco website and on the DOH COVID-19 Testing Sites Locator. It is recommended that people call facilities prior to going for testing to ensure they meet any guidelines required by the provider.
DOH-Pasco continues to urge all eligible individuals (including those who have already had COVID-19 and recovered) to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they protect people from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19. For frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at a DOH-Pasco clinic, individuals can call 727-861-5260 and select Option 1 for Medical Services then Option 2 for Immunizations. Pasco County has over 130 locations providing vaccine throughout the county, and many of them offer the Pfizer vaccine. Visit the DOH Vaccine Locator webpage to find COVID-19 vaccination sites by county or city.
For information on DOH-Pasco's COVID-19 operations, please visit Pasco.FloridaHealth.gov.
About the Florida Department of Health
The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @HealthyPasco. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
