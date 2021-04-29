DOH-Pasco changing vaccination locations

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County announced this week that drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites at Gulf View Square Mall and Saint Leo University are transitioning to walk-up clinic locations in Dade City and New Port Richey.
According to a press release, the changes are being made in response to the decrease in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine and the increase in the number of locations providing vaccinations in Pasco County.
Beginning Monday, May 3, vaccination appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the DOH-Pasco Dade City clinic, 13941 15th St.
Beginning Tuesday, May 11, vaccination appointments will be available from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursdays, at the DOH-Pasco New Port Richey clinic, 10841 Little Road.
Throughout the month of May, only second-dose vaccinations will be provided at the DOH-Pasco drive-thru sites at the Sears at Gulf View Square Mall and Saint Leo University.
First-dose vaccines will no longer be offered at these locations, the press release states.
Over the past seven weeks, according to DOH-Pasco, there has been a reduction in the number of individuals scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments. During that time, Pasco County was vaccinating an average of more than 16,000 residents a week, the health department reported. That number has dropped to approximately 6,900 individuals a week.
As of April 28, Pasco County had vaccinated 199,069 people, with 136,345 people receiving both doses. Only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available to residents through DOH-Pasco at this time, the press release states.
Florida residents can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination through DOH-Pasco by calling 727-861-5260 and selecting Option 1 for Medical Services, then Option 2 for Immunizations.
Health officials are asking residents with scheduled appointments to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time. It is required to have a photo I.D. when checking in for all vaccination appointments.
Go to Pasco.FloridaHealth.gov to find more information on DOH-Pasco’s vaccination operations.
COVID TESTING
DOH-Pasco will discontinue COVID-19 testing at the Gulf View Square Mall after seeing individuals from 8-11 a.m., Monday, May 24. Testing is not provided at St. Leo University.
Additional testing sites in Pasco County can be found online at bit.ly/PascoCOVIDtest.
MASKS
While Pasco County rescinded its executive order requiring face coverings on April 5, the press release states that government officials continue to recommend the continued use of face coverings in most indoor public places where social distancing cannot be maintained.
The county's lifting of its face covering order does not apply to entities outside the control of the Pasco Board of County Commissioners, including schools and courthouses, the press release clarifies.
