The Florida Department of Health has ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity and has shuttered its dashboard that provided a visual account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
The information has been replaced with a weekly report that doesn’t provide nearly the same level of details, especially at the county level. And DOH no longer includes cases, deaths or other information about nonresidents.
The latest report for the week of May 28-June 3 shows the state’s cumulative case count since March 2020 up to 2,289,332 with 36,985 deaths. As of June 2, the date of the last daily report available, 43,535 of the state’s 2,329,867 cases and 744 of 37,717 deaths were nonresidents.
For the week of May 28-June 3, the state had 11,901 new cases among residents — again, there is no information about nonresidents, and 35 more had died. The weekly positivity rate was 3.6% and the cumulative rate was 17.1%.
Even less information is available for counties. Pasco’s cumulative number among residents was up to 42,625. As of June 2, the county had 42,933 cases including 361 nonresidents. The number of deaths was 802. The new weekly report does not provide the number of deaths per county.
For the week of May 28-June 3, DOH reported 239 new cases in Pasco. The positivity rate for testing was 3.8%.
Pinellas’ cumulative number among residents-only was up to 79,588. As of June 2, Pinellas had 81,533 cases including 2,018 nonresidents. The number of deaths was 1,671.
For the week of May 28-June 3, DOH reported 318 new cases in Pinellas. The positivity rate was 2.9%.
Vaccinations
The state’s new weekly report focuses more on vaccinations.
Statewide, 10,191,622 had received a vaccination as of June 3 with 1,912,338 receiving a first dose only and 8,279,284 completing the one- or two-shot series. Fifty-three percent of all Floridians ages 12 and older have been vaccinated.
According to the DOH, 82% of those 65 and older had completed the series, 70% of ages 60-64, 59% of ages 50-59, 40% of ages 40-49, 39% of ages 30-39, 32% of ages 20-29 and 22% of ages 12-19.
In Pasco County, 240,356 had been vaccinated out of a population of 549,517, or 50%. In Pinellas County, 478,112 had been vaccinated out of a population of 992,298, or 54%.
The state did not provide information on gender, ages or other demographics by county as it had in the previous reports on vaccinations.
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is still maintaining a COVID-19 dashboard. As of 6:30 p.m. June 5, 172.78 million cases had been reported globally and 3.7 million deaths. In addition, more than 2 billion had been vaccinated.
Information for Florida, as well as Pasco and Pinellas counties, at the Johns Hopkins’ site was still the same as reported by DOH on June 2.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
