Dogs in ‘Heel to Heal’ program graduate

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Animal Services and Hernando Correctional Institution’s first “Heel to Heal” canine obedience training program graduation took place May 17.
The dogs spent eight weeks with pre-approved inmate volunteers to provide daily care for the dogs under the guidance of a certified canine obedience professional. The dogs in the program have all been adopted.
The first session training fees were sponsored by the non-profit organization Operation Kindness for Hernando County Animal Services Inc.
For more information on the Heel to Heal program, or to sponsor additional sessions, contact James Terry from Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.
