BROOKSVILLE — Desmond Cook knows the recently passed PAWS Act is going to save lives.
The retired Marine Corps first sergeant served for 20 years and retired in 2008, and has post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I think this is a great thing,” he said of the act that recently passed the Senate. “My dog saved my life. Right now, it’s 22 veterans a day that are taking their lives, and I understand, because I was one of those vets.”
At 18 months old, Toby is a big male dog, and he’s been with Cook for just three months, but it’s like they’re joined at the hip. Indeed, when Cook is standing up, Toby stands next to Cook, with his head against Cook’s leg.
He lives in Palm Bay and drives to K9 Partners for Patriots in Brooksville once a week, staying overnight.
The group trains veterans to deal with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma through the experience of training and caring for their own service dog.
Toby is a replacement for his previous dog, which he had to have put down. Cook credits K9 Partners for Patriots founder Mary Peter with helping him get through that.
“Now I have something to look forward to every morning,” Cook said. “I know I have to feed and take care of him. It gives me a purpose.”
The nonprofit Peter started already is outgrowing its current location near the airport. It has been helpting veterans since 2013.
The Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act was recently signed by President Joe Biden after passing the Senate on Aug. 6 and the House in May with strong bipartisan support and after a long battle.
The Department of Veterans Affairs will be required to implement a five-year pilot program starting in 2022 that would assess the effectiveness of addressing post-deployment mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder by allowing veterans with disabilities to train and adopt service dogs.
While K9 Paws for Patriots doesn’t charge veterans for a dog and its services, Peter said the organization can use the financial help as veterans can apply for a grant to cover the costs, and it will enable organizations that match veterans with dogs to help more veterans.
The organization needs more space, too, to meet growing demand.
“We’re growing at an extraordinary rate,” Peter said.
Communications Director Gregg Laskoski gave a brief tour of the facility before introducing veterans who have gotten help from the organization. In addition to a large training area where veterans learn how to use their service dogs, there are three “scenario” areas — a simulated supermarket, doctor’s office and café — where dogs learn how to deal with situations that a veteran might encounter in daily life.
The idea is to get veterans out of their house and back in public so they can reintegrate into American life and learn how to deal with the public, who might be resistant to the idea of service dogs or just unaware that many veterans’ injuries aren’t visible.
Peter said she had a dog-training business and had done some work for police officers, but seeing the troops come back from Afghanistan and Iraq made her realize there was a need to be met.
“I noticed that they couldn’t handle a civilian environment. They were too hypervigilant; they couldn’t learn because they were so busy watching their environment to make sure everything was safe,” she said. “They didn’t socialize with anybody, they didn’t look anybody in the eye, they didn’t talk. So I started talking to them and was finding out that all of them had PTSD at different levels of severity.”
Laskoski emphasized that service dogs are not pets; they are working dogs that should not be petted or given treats, though he said people will approach veterans practicing with their dogs in stores and other public places and touch the dog or try to give it a treat. He added that people should not tell veterans that they don’t look like they’re disabled.
A training class on the other side of the building had veterans and their dogs working on concentration. A dog has to learn to ignore toys and treats on the floor, Peter said, and concentrate on the owner. Many dogs that are candidates to be service dogs are tested to see if they can physically handle situations before they are matched and trained.
“Our goal for every veteran,” Peter said, “is not to need the dog.”
Jimmy Tatum of Clermont, who spent nine years in the Army, no longer has a dog but now works for the organization. During a training session, he held a smartphone and recorded the veterans and their dogs.
“I had a dog,” he said. “What Brandy, my first dog, really helped me with was trusting people around me again,” Tatum said. “You can’t go around with a service dog and not be the center of attention. You’re learning to deal with your emotions.”
His dog could sense his adrenaline rising, Tatum said, and would start nudging his hand or licking his face to distract him and bring him back to the present.
Dennis Holloway of Lutz, a 20-year Army veteran, and his dog were matched in March 2018. Goldie is a lab mix with some Staffordshire terrier mixed in, and she was like the other dogs who came over to the coffee shop “set”: completely disciplined and quiet.
“She was 3 years old at the time and a rescue,” Holloway said. “She does have scars from being out in the street a little bit.”
He and the dog go for their recertification soon, so he’s been working with her on her moves and other actions.
“She’s very attuned to me,” Holloway said. “When she’s at home she’s a dog just like any other dog. We have two other dogs at home, and they all get along and have fun. But when we’re away together she works. I don’t know how she knows all this, but she does.”
