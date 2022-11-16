BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Rotary Centennial Dog Park at 10375 Sandlor St. in Spring Hill from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 21, through Tuesday, Nov. 22. The temporary closure is due to a scheduled tree removal.
The Rotary Centennial Dog Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
If you have any questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department
at (352) 754-4027 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.