Hernando County Animal Services has building maintenance set to begin on Feb. 10.
Due to the nature of the repairs the dog kennel areas will be closed to the public. Some of the dogs will be sent to boarding facilities during the repairs. Dog intakes will be limited to emergency intakes only.
Dog adoptions will be by appointment only and can be scheduled at (352) 796-5062. Cat adoptions and county license issuance will be conducted as normal.
They expect to resume normal operations in about two weeks.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to address some priority needs to our facility,” said Shelter Manager James Terry. “Although inconvenient, these repairs will help us better serve our citizens and animals alike.”
To contact Hernando County Animal Services, call 352-796-5062. View adoptable animals by visiting www.Facebook.com/HernandoCountyAnimalServices
