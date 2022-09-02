No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more.
Getting through that and still having a smile on his face — and a sense of fun — is what you notice about Dr. Salman Muddassir.
He’s from Pakistan, he said, and went to medical school there at age 18.
A friend of his father suggested he come to the U.S.
“That’s all I did,” he said. “I did my internship and came over here.”
He got a research job at Wayne State University and did a year and a half of research in Michigan, then finished his “boards” and got a residency in New Jersey at Seton Hall University.
He was the chief resident of his program and junior faculty. His chairman of medicine asked him if he wanted to stay on, and he agreed if the chairman sponsored his visa.
The chairman did. Muddassir stayed and never did private practice as a doctor. He became an assistant program director, then director of the program.
He’s 46 years old, married for eight years, and his wife just had a baby. His wife is a non-practicing radiologist, he said, and they own a home.
He saw Florida as a chance to expand his horizons, he said.
“This was a good opportunity over here because this was to start the program from scratch,” he said of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital’s medical education program.
His specialty is internal medicine and he’s in charge of residents.
On a typical day, the residents, who are doctors in training, see the patients first and then they come in with their supervisor or attending physician, see the patient together and they formulate a plan together.
“We trust with that resident that they can handle simple stuff,” Muddassir said.
Residents take the patient’s history, do a physical exam, do their labs and then present the results to him in front of the patient. They do rounds together, with the family and the nurse.
These residents have graduated medical school, he said, but they still need training in a specialty. His is internal medicine.
There’s also emergency medicine, surgery, anesthesiology, family medicine, podiatry and the transitional year.
Muddassir is a U.S. citizen and sees the difference between medicine as it’s practiced in his home country and the U.S. It’s quite a contrast, he said.
In the U.S., he said, the patient is the center of care, and is supposed to get empathy and respect.
“I cannot just force my treatment on the patient,” he said. “We make recommendations and the patient decides if something is done or if the patient wants to wait.”
Access is greater in the U.S., he noted.
“Not all patients have access to health care like over here,” he said. “That’s the biggest difference I’ve seen.”
Seeing the residents graduate is a proud moment, Muddassir said, and he’s happy to be in Spring Hill and at Oak Hill Hospital.
“I am happy where I am right now,” he said. “This is what I’ve wanted all my life is to teach residents. I get to play ‘Dr. House’ every day.”
Katie Stacy, who handles the hospital’s media relations, added, “Some of our residents have gone on to teach here, so they teach with Dr. Muddassir, they teach residents. Others have become hospitalists.
“Some have gone to subspecialities as well. There’s two who have gone to cardiology fellowships, critical care fellowships, have gone into rheumatology or geriatrics.”
The shortage of medical personnel is a reason for the program, Stacy said.
“When we started ours in 2014 we had one of the first programs,” she said.
Muddassir said this is the first program in Florida to be accredited by the Council for Graduate Medical Education, the central body that approves all programs across the country.
Like a lot of medical professionals, Muddassir has had to deal with the impact of the COVID pandemic, in both the way he dressed for his work and the way training was held.
Doctors had to give up the traditional white coats at Oak Hill, he said, and everyone had to wear scrubs. All teaching went virtual, he said, and because of his beard he had to wear a special helmet with a respirator.
Some patients resisted the treatments for COVID, and questioned him about his views.
“The first year we have a lot,” Muddassir said. “We had a lady who asked me, ‘Do you believe in this virus?’ So I said, ‘Ma’am, I’ve seen enough deaths to make a believer out of me.’”
The vaccines for COVID have side effects, he said, but so do the treatments for other afflictions.
“Every medical treatment has some side effects,” he said. “Even aspirin has side effects. Tylenol that you take over the counter, that has side effects. But the benefits outweigh the risks. That’s why we use it.”
We have seen with our own eyes how these medicines work and how masks are effective, he added.
As things return to normal, Muddassir said, community outreach will resume. They are planning on bringing back seminars by residents to the local community.
The top four problems residents see, they said, are heart disease, diabetes, Chronic Obstructuve Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and fallout from the abuse of opioids.
His last bit of medical wisdom is this:
“You should take care of yourself. Health is your best asset,” he said. “You may have a billion dollars, but if you’re not healthy you will not enjoy anything. You have to take care of yourself. The best way to take care of yourself is to eat healthy, exercise and — after 40 — find a physician who can take care of you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.