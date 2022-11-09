“My comrades’ heads were flying,” Dr. George Lowenstein told a reporter in 1961, reflecting on the rise of Nazi power in Germany before World War II. Though he had not joined the Nazi Party, he was serving as director of Public Health and Welfare under the Nazis, the article noted.
But there was a problem: Lowenstein’s grandmother was Jewish, and despite serving with honor in the German Army in WWI, he knew his Jewish bloodline would catch up to him under Adolph Hitler. A close friend, Hermann Goring, a powerful Nazi Party leader, knew it as well, advising Lowenstein to get out while he still could.
So began the beginning of the story of one of Aripeka’s most distinguished residents, who would end up living in the quiet little fishing village at the northwest corner of Pasco County. While there, he helped the little community organize and build a first aid station (there were no nearby hospitals) and the Aripeka Community Center.
Longtime Aripeka resident and local historian Lou Charity was well aware of Lowenstein’s time in town, but it was his meeting of the couple who recently purchased Lowenstein’s former home in Aripeka, Warren and Barbara Hauser, that inspired him to dig into the “good doctor’s” story. The result was a small pamphlet-format book — one of several histories Charity has published in recent years about Aripeka and surrounding areas.
“Talking to them got me to thinking about it more,” said Charity, who is a volunteer at the Aripeka Library and history museum, which is housed in the old first aid station Lowenstein helped establish, staff and equip with his own medical instruments.
Charity knew a bit from his other Aripeka research, but he came to appreciate the multiple facets of Lowenstein, a clinician, philosopher and passionate advocate for the poor and improved medical care for them. Lowenstein was a vocal supporter of world peace, and was adamant that once retired, people should volunteer their time to better their communities and the world. He had a passion for teaching first aid, and was the chairman of first aid in Pasco County and a consultant for the American Red Cross.
“Give of yourself — your experience, your understanding — to others. You never grow old unless you cease to give of yourself,” Lowenstein was quoted as saying in the 1961 newspaper article.
The doctor may have been right, as Charity notes Lowenstein was 108 when he passed away in 1998.
Charity said Lowenstein’s journey to the U.S. began from England after leaving Germany. There, another friend, Albert Einstein, helped him obtain U.S. citizenship. Lowenstein practiced medicine for a time in Chicago and Maine, and in 1959 he and his wife, Hansi, bought the interesting 1947 two-story cottage-style home in Aripeka, just a couple doors down from the town’s historic little post office, scarcely larger than a backyard tool shed.
“Now we felt we belonged to America because we had something of America of our own,” Lowenstein was quoted in the story.
He built a little cabana-study across the street. Generously windowed and perched on stilts over the water’s edge of Hammock Creek, it was where “we go to refresh our minds, renew our spirit, find strength and peace. Here in this little place, life is ours,” Lowenstein told the reporter.
The study is long gone, and the doctor’s former home needs some work, but the Hausers say they come from Illinois farming stock, and aren’t afraid of work.
“We love it here,” said Barbara. “There’s so much history here and it’s such an interesting place.”
Warren said they learned about Lowenstein after meeting and chatting with Charity. They also ran into someone who told them the house was haunted, but so far the couple has experience nothing scary — aside from the fright Hurricane Ian gave them recently. They had just moved in all their belongings but being only yards from the Gulf, they rented a moving truck and packed it up and were ready to bolt when the storm changed course.
“It was such a cool story behind the house,” said Barbara, who said they also learned the house may have been converted from a stable.
Charity said Lowenstein was a veracious reader and had an extensive library in his study. He spent a lot of time there, writing and developing his philosophy and preparing texts for lectures.
“You are poor only when you have nothing to give others,” he believed. “You must not waste the twilight of your life by living in the cramped center of yourself.”
Lowenstein and Hansi would leave Aripeka for Clearwater in 1964, but he accomplished much in his short time in town, including helping form the Aripeka Corporation for Development.
Charity said he’s found many people today know nothing of Dr. Lowenstein’s story, which was why he put together the book. It’s available at the Aripeka Library. Everyone knows Aripeka’s most famous man, Babe Ruth, who frequently stayed there, said Charity, but Lowenstein, his story and contributions to the town and modern medicine, are not so well-known.
Charity’s book notes that Lowenstein was listed in “Who’s Who of the South and Southwest,” where it’s noted he had a Fellowship in the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine, and was a co-founder of the German Hygiene Museum in Dresden. He was a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, as well as at the American College of Sports Medicine. He was a member of the American Public Health Association and American Medical Association. He also was a delegate to the 1960 meeting of the United Nations in London on the prevention of crime, and represented the International Abolitionists Federation in Cambridge the same year.
Lowenstein also is known as a pioneer in the field of human glands and the application of glandular extracts for the treatment of some diseases. Among his published works on that subject, he wrote on German laws against social diseases and other sections of German criminal law.
Lowenstein’s obituary noted he was born to a millionaire father, who then lost everything in the stock market. Lowenstein sold newspapers and delivered prescriptions for a pharmacy as a boy, and later earned a scholarship to achieve his dream of being a doctor.
