BROOKSVILLE — Mark Johnson said the Hernando County School District is wasting money, and that’s why he voted against the budget at the Sept. 5 budget meeting.
He and board member Shannon Rodriguez have been reliable “no” votes on many spending items and usually find themselves outvoted by members Gus Guadagnino, Linda Prescott and Susan Duval.
It’s clear they’re not happy about being on the short end of these 3-2 votes.
Rodriguez was the sole “no” vote in the rejection of the millage rate, and when asked after the regular school board meeting to explain her votes, declined to comment.
The district’s $510.23 million spending plan is an increase of $39.36 million over last fiscal year, with the district coping with growth in costs and more students.
The General Fund budget is $281.97 million.
Millage rate
The total millage for the new fiscal year is 6.3400, comprised of the state-set required local effort of 3.0920, discretionary at 0.7480, capital outlay at 1.5000 and additional voted millage at 1.0000.
While the millage rate has gone down, the taxes collected have gone up from nearly $97 million last fiscal year to $109.2 million, an increase of about $12.2 million.
Public speakers decried the increase in taxes collected, and said the district’s test scores didn’t justify more spending.
Votes for millage, against budget
While he voted to approve the millage, Johnson was against the budget.
“I just don’t like some of the line items,” he said. “I think we’re spending too much on administration payroll.”
He said he doesn’t know why the district needs 35 directors, “executive directors, managers, coordinators, supervisors at the district level. We could use that money more efficiently.”
