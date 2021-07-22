Diverging diamond at SR-56 and I-75 needs new contractor

The contractor for a road project in Pasco County has been defaulted, County Commissioner Mike Moore said on July 6.
Moore, who says he drives near the work site every day, said D.A.B. Constructors was supposed to be putting in a diverging diamond intersection at State Road 56 and I-75 in Wesley Chapel.
The commissioner expressed his disappointment with the situation and the fact that now the work won’t be finished before the holidays.
“They were moving nicely in the beginning and unfortunately, they slowed down again,” Moore said.
What happens now is the surety bond company is in charge of finding a replacement, he said, and the county doesn’t have to go through the bid process again.
“I hope it doesn’t happen for the other projects because they have several other projects in our county,” said commission chairman Ron Oakley.
D.A.B. Constructors has other projects in not only Pasco County but also Hernando and Citrus County, and has had to receive extensions on a paving project in Citrus, blaming delays on a shortage of workers and materials.
The company also was the contractor on a project to upgrade a taxiway at the Brooksville airport in Hernando, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Kevin Daugherty, the airport operations manager for the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, said July 13 that D.A.B. completed that job and was working on another job at the airport.
“They did a great job,” he said.
